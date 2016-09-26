Cyndi Lauper: the singer wants everyone to have fun with Kinky Boots

The Big Issue Australia 26 September 2016

There’s more to American songstress Cyndi Lauper than 80s pop hit such as Girls Just Want to Have Fun. She's also the first individual female winner of a Tony Award for Best Original Score, for her work on for global hit musical Kinky Boots. Lauper tells The Big Issue Australia how she's achieved longevity in the music business. (1184 Words) - By Doug Wallen

“This is really about acceptance and accepting yourself…allowing yourself to be who you are," says Cyndi Lauper about the story behind Kinky Boots. Credit: Gavin Bond

