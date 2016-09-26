Doorways to homelessness: ex-Big Issue vendor exposes life on the street with striking artwork

When Bekki Perriman was sleeping rough in London in her teens, selling The Big Issue gave her life structure and was a way of making friends. With The Doorways Project, she looks back at this period of her life and examines what it is like to sleep rough. The exhibition started as a series of photos to document the doorways in which she slept or sold the street paper. It has now grown and people in cities across the UK have encountered recordings of homeless people telling their own stories in the doorways and alleyways of major cities. (837 Words) - By Erin Rodden