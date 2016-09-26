print logo
Doorways to homelessness: ex-Big Issue vendor exposes life on the street with striking artwork

 INSP 26 September 2016

When Bekki Perriman was sleeping rough in London in her teens, selling The Big Issue gave her life structure and was a way of making friends. With The Doorways Project, she looks back at this period of her life and examines what it is like to sleep rough. The exhibition started as a series of photos to document the doorways in which she slept or sold the street paper. It has now grown and people in cities across the UK have encountered recordings of homeless people telling their own stories in the doorways and alleyways of major cities. (837 Words) - By Erin Rodden

INSP_Bekki Perriman 1

Doorways to the past. Bekki's photos show places she used to sleep or sell The Big Issue.Credit: Bekki Perriman

INSP_Bekki Perriman 2

A few of the doorways used in Bekki Perriman's projectCredit Bekki Perriman


