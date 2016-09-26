Fighting for shelter in D.C.: a five year battle against alleged discrimination

A group of 42 predominantly Black and Latino men who charged the Washington D.C. district government of discriminating against them have had their petition dismissed by the U.S. Court of Appeals. The collective complaint centred on their eviction from the city’s La Casa low-barrier shelter in 2010. Amid the controversy, the men also contested the evictions were made to shift them to other poorer and heavily-populated minority areas of D.C. In light of the decision, the two attorneys representing the men have confirmed they plan to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. (1962 Words) - By Mark Rose