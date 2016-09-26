print logo
Italian officials support each other in a lonely stand against the Mafia

 Reuters 26 September 2016

Despite the danger to their lives, there is now a network of state officials throughout Italy who openly oppose the control of the Mafia. One deputy mayor who helped convict a Mafia boss in the town of Mondragone, north of Naples, faced a bomb plot as a result. He has since been diagnosed with depression. The supportive network also combats corruption. But they face an uphill struggle - in Italy since 1991, 212 town councils have been dissolved due to Mafia infiltration. (496 Words) - By Steve Scherer

Local administrators, who belong to association Avviso Pubblico or Public Warning, attend a march against mafia violence in Polistena, Calabria. The banner reads: "Administrators at gunpoint". Reuters/Tony Gentile

A man with a banner reading "the mayors need solidarity, not threats" attends a march against mafia violence in Polistena, Calabria.Credit: Reuters/Tony Gentile

A woman watches as younger generations attend a march against mafia violence in Polistena, CalabriaCredit: Reuters/Tony Gentile


