Italian officials support each other in a lonely stand against the Mafia

Despite the danger to their lives, there is now a network of state officials throughout Italy who openly oppose the control of the Mafia. One deputy mayor who helped convict a Mafia boss in the town of Mondragone, north of Naples, faced a bomb plot as a result. He has since been diagnosed with depression. The supportive network also combats corruption. But they face an uphill struggle - in Italy since 1991, 212 town councils have been dissolved due to Mafia infiltration. (496 Words) - By Steve Scherer