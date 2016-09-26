John Prine: iconic songwriter finds his best true home

The Contributor - USA 26 September 2016
American song-writing legend John Prine has carved a long career of "showing, not telling" life stories through song. From lonely married women to Vietnam veterans to world-weary elderly couples, Prine has captured tales of lost souls and broken spirits since picking up the guitar at the age of 14. In this interview with The Contributor, he discusses his career, latest album ‘For Better, For Worse,’ and why he loves to duet with girls. (1770 Words) - By Holly Gleason
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news