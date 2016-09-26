print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Marijuana gives veterans relief from post-traumatic stress and pain

 Street Roots - USA 26 September 2016

30% of American soldiers returning from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Street Roots meets one of the growing number of ex-soldiers for whom smoking marijuana provides relief from their mental health issues and physical injuries. Emily Green examines why so many soldiers are self-medicating with a new strain of pot, mostly grown by fellow ex-veterans. (2935 Words) - By Emily Green

SR_Marijuana PTS 1

Hawk Marsden, a Marine veteran, teaches Portland area veterans how to grow their own medical marijuana.Credit: Joe Glode

SR_Marijuana PTS 2

who declined to have his face photographed, looks over his crop of marijuana in North Portland. He’s created a new strain that helps vets like him cope with their PTSD.Credit: Joe Glode

SR_Marijuana PTS 3

Hawk Marsden, a cannabis grower specialising in strains that help veterans cope with their PTSD and chronic pain, said he’s created a cross-breed that’s particularly effective in treating PTSD.Credit: John Glode


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo