Marijuana gives veterans relief from post-traumatic stress and pain

Street Roots - USA 26 September 2016

30% of American soldiers returning from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Street Roots meets one of the growing number of ex-soldiers for whom smoking marijuana provides relief from their mental health issues and physical injuries. Emily Green examines why so many soldiers are self-medicating with a new strain of pot, mostly grown by fellow ex-veterans. (2935 Words) - By Emily Green

