Motes of dust films: shining a light on people on the outskirts of society

Former actor-turned-filmmaker Rebecca Kenyon believes documentaries have the power to change attitudes and challenge our way of thinking. Her co-production company, mote of dust films, creates works showing different ways of life about people on the peripheries of society. Her most recent film ‘Something You Can Call Home’ rose from the reality of people living in their cars while aiming to hold down jobs in North Carolina. As an English-based filmmaker Rebecca shares what she’s learned of the similarities and contrasts around homelessness in the United States and the UK. (1157 Words) - By Cat Cochrane