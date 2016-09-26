Our vendors: Andreas (Surprise, Basel, Switzerland)

Andreas Hossmann, 63, sells Surprise Strassenmagazin in Basel. His career in financial accounting ended in the same space which today locates the back office of Surprise. Speaking candidly about his career which started in 1968, Amir Ali records Andreas’ journey from financial clerk to art transporter to stock exchange trader. A straight-speaking man, he shares his life lesson which compares how people treat others depending on whether they are well off or at rock bottom – two positions which Andreas himself has experienced. (724 Words) - By Amir Ali