Our vendors: Zoran (Kupfermuckn, Linz, Austria)

Kupfermuckn - Austria

 Kupfermuckn - Austria 26 September 2016

Zoran’s mum fled to Austria from Serbia when he was just six. It wasn’t always easy to fit in, but now he thinks of his colleagues at Kupfermuckn as family. The name Zoran means “daybreak,” which is fitting as this early riser is usually at the door at 8 o’clock sharp when the street paper opens its doors. (495 Words) - By Heinz Zauner

KUP_Vendor Profile Zoran 2

Zoran pictured at the Kupfermuckn office in Linz.Credit: Heinz Zauner

KUP_Vendor Profile Zoran 3

Zoran pictured in his flat in Linz.Credit: Heinz Zauner

KUP_Vendor Profile Zoran 1

Kupfermuckn vendor Zoran posing for the paper's 2016 calendar in Linz. Credit: Heinz Zauner


