UN refugee summits fall short for children with the US strongly criticised

Children make up more than half of the world’s 65.3 million refugees. The vast majority are out of school, threatening to leave almost an entire generation behind. At the at the UN leaders’ summit last week, member states faced criticism for their short-fallings on addressing this issue. President Obama called the refugee crisis, “a test of our common humanity” - but critics called attention to the United States’ record of detaining unaccompanied minors and young women from Central America. (1262 Words) - By Phoebe Braithwaite