Hus Forbi vendor’s fight for comfort following freak scooter accident

Lars Basse Christensen has seen more than his fair share of good luck turn bad. The Hus Forbi vendor tells his story, starting with the electric scooter accident which left his foot at “25 degree wrong angle” and severely affected his mobility. It wasn’t his first road incident, as Hus Forbi’s Poul Struve Nielson explores. Left with a permanent disability that causes endless pain, Lars shares the story of what it’s like to be homeless in Denmark and how he hopes to soon be able to sell Hus Forbi again. (2967 Words) - By Poul Struve Nielsen