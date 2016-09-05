"I want to be your eyes": Interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Yannis Behrakis

For award-winning Greek photographer Yannis Behrakis, the click of his lens means much more than documenting an instant in time. The multi-award-winning photojournalist led the Reuters team that won a Pulitzer for its coverage of the Greek refugee crisis and says he wants to “change the world” one photograph at a time. This interview is accompanied by some of his powerful photography, which gives a voice to the powerless. (1936 Words) - By John Dawson