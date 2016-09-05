In a Lebanese village, civil war scars fade slowly

The village of Brih in Lebanon has been home to both Christians and Druze – adherents to a small but influential offshoot of Islam that emerged in the 11th century – for generations. But when Lebanon descended into civil war in the 1970s, the two communities found themselves pitted against each other. It took the accidental death of local man and the revival of a local tradition to carry his coffin together to heal old wounds. Twenty-six years after the end of Lebanon's civil war, the story of Brih is a reminder of how long it can take to stitch together societies torn apart by war. (2106 Words) - By Tom Perry