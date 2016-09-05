Mexico, a democracy where people disappear at the hands of the state

“Go and tell my dad that they’re holding me here,” Maximiliano Gordillo Martínez told his travelling companion on 7 May at the migration station in Chablé, in the southern Mexican state of Tabasco. It was the last time he was ever seen. Gordillo had gone to look for work in the tourist town of Playa del Carmen but was picked up by police on the way. He is one of thousands of people who have vanished along migrant routes in Mexico in the last decade. Human rights organisations say the problem does not only affect migrants, with forced disappearances in Mexico “widespread and systematic”. (1253 Words) - By Daniela Pastrana