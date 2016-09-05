print logo
Mexico, a democracy where people disappear at the hands of the state

 IPS 05 September 2016

“Go and tell my dad that they’re holding me here,” Maximiliano Gordillo Martínez told his travelling companion on 7 May at the migration station in Chablé, in the southern Mexican state of Tabasco. It was the last time he was ever seen. Gordillo had gone to look for work in the tourist town of Playa del Carmen but was picked up by police on the way. He is one of thousands of people who have vanished along migrant routes in Mexico in the last decade. Human rights organisations say the problem does not only affect migrants, with forced disappearances in Mexico “widespread and systematic”. (1253 Words) - By Daniela Pastrana

One of numerous protests by relatives of victims of forced disappearance, who come to Mexico City to demand that the government search for their relatives and solve the cases. Credit: Diana Cariboni/IPS

Antonia Martínez, devastated by the forced disappearance of her son, Maximiliano Gordillo, 19, while his uncle Natalio Gordillo went over details of the case with IPS. His parents and other relatives came to Mexico City from the faraway village of Tzinil, of the Tzeltal indigenous community, to ask the government to give back the young man, who they have heard nothing about since May 7. Credit: Daniela Pastrana/IPS

Signs with the images of victims of forced disappearance are becoming a common sight in Mexico, like this one in a church in Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero.Credit: Daniela Pastrana/IPS


