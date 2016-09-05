Our vendors: Shaun Followell (Street Roots, Portland, USA)

Street Roots - USA 05 September 2016
Street Roots vendor Shaun Followell has gone from homelessness to proud owner of a real estate license. Having seen first-hand the condition of the real estate market in the Portland area, he hopes to put his experience to good use. Now with his own apartment, he continues to sell Street Roots as he looks for a job to go with his hard-earned license. (286 Words) - By Cole Merkel
