Smart technologies key to youth involvement in agriculture

With the world population set to increase to more than nine billion by 2050, the need for sustainable food production is increasing dramatically. But many see farming as a job for the old. According to Agricord, an international NGO that provides support to farmers’ organisations in developing countries, the industry can only get the attention of the young by emphasising smart, sustainable practises. 24-year-old German farmer Cornelia is a convert. She believes agriculture is an important profession to humanity, because “everyone needs something to eat, drink, and this requires every one of us to do something to make it a reality.” (1046 Words) - By Friday Phiri