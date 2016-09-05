The Spirit of Helen Sebidi: From dung wall paintings to South African national treasure

The Big Issue South Africa 05 September 2016

A South African ‘national treasure’, 73-year-old Helen Sebedi was the first black female artist to have a solo exhibition in the country back in the 1980s. Capetonians have a rare opportunity to view her work at a special exhibition this month. Here the rest of the world can learn about this special artist deeply involved in tradition and the importance of the connection to the ancestors and the spirit world. (540 Words) - By Craig Higginson

