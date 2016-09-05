print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

U.S. fights Zika mosquitoes with limited arsenal

 Reuters 05 September 2016

The arrival in Florida of Zika – the virus that can cause crippling birth defect microcephaly – has highlighted the limitations of the U.S mosquito control arsenal. This Reuters report reveals the economic difficulty in encouraging companies to develop pesticides for use in public health outbreaks. Michael Doyle, director of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District says: "We're kind of caught off guard." (923 Words) - By Julie Steenhuysen

Reuters_Zika Arsenal 1

Robert Murillo gets help putting on his spraying apparatus as San Diego County officials hand spray a two block area to help prevent the mosquito-borne transmission of the Zika virus in San Diego, CaliforniaCredit: Reuters/Earnie Grafton

Reuters_Zika Arsenal 2

Notices given to homeowners as San Diego County officials hand spray a two block area to help prevent the mosquito-borne transmission of the Zika virus in San Diego, CaliforniaCredit: Reuters/Earnie Grafton


reuters logo

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Copyright Thomson Reuters. Click For Restrictions

Recently added

SNS logo