U.S. fights Zika mosquitoes with limited arsenal

Reuters 05 September 2016

The arrival in Florida of Zika – the virus that can cause crippling birth defect microcephaly – has highlighted the limitations of the U.S mosquito control arsenal. This Reuters report reveals the economic difficulty in encouraging companies to develop pesticides for use in public health outbreaks. Michael Doyle, director of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District says: "We're kind of caught off guard." (923 Words) - By Julie Steenhuysen

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news