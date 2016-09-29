"Voglio essere i vostri occhi": intervista con il fotoreporter e vincitore del premio Pulitzer Yannis Behrakis
Shedia - Greece 29 September 2016
Per Yannis Behrakis, pluripremiato fotografo greco, un semplice clic significa molto di più che documentare un certo momento; si tratta piuttosto di un atto che rappresenta il suo personale contributo al cercare di cambiare il mondo e renderlo più giusto. Le sue fotografie sono potenti, dure, una pugnalata al cuore, ma mai rozze o volgari. Il fotoreporter pluripremiato, oggi a capo del team Reuters che ha ricevuto il premio Pulitzer 2016 per aver ritratto la crisi dei migranti, ha scelto di avere a che fare con le realtà più dolorose e tragiche dei nostri tempi.
Le sue fotografie danno voce ai più deboli e ai perseguitati, ci costringono a osservare e ad ascoltare la realtà dei fatti, a non rimanere indifferenti. Ecco perché Behrakis scatta le sue fotografie usando “gli occhi dell’anima”. (2003 Words) - By John Dawson
Since the recording of the refugee wave in Greece until the war in Iraq, Yannis Behrakis has covered all the major events of our time. " We cannot close our eyes to reality. And our world has many ups and downs , not everyone is lucky,” he says. Credit: Yannis Behrakis
A portrait of award-winning Reuters photojournalist, Yannis BehrakisCredit: Yannis Behrakis
"We must live with people who live next to us who are not so talented, lucky, or rich...to respect, and if we can, to help them,” says Yannis Behrakis.Credit: Yannis Behrakis
A striking image of a child's hands during the refugee crisis, taken by Yannis BehrakisCredit: Yannis Behrakis
A woman escapes with her belongings from the destroyed home after the Israeli bombing in Beirut in 2006. "I want to be the world's eyes to these places and to show what is that nobody can say,” says Yannis BehrakisCredit: Yannis Behrakis
An taken by Yannis Behrakis of Albanians fleeing conflict in the Kosovo War in 1999. Credit: Yannis Behrakis
Yannis Behrakis was awarded the Pulitzer prize for breaking news photography in 2015 for captivating images such as thisCredit: Yannis Behrakis
