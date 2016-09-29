"Voglio essere i vostri occhi": intervista con il fotoreporter e vincitore del premio Pulitzer Yannis Behrakis

Shedia - Greece 29 September 2016

Per Yannis Behrakis, pluripremiato fotografo greco, un semplice clic significa molto di più che documentare un certo momento; si tratta piuttosto di un atto che rappresenta il suo personale contributo al cercare di cambiare il mondo e renderlo più giusto. Le sue fotografie sono potenti, dure, una pugnalata al cuore, ma mai rozze o volgari. Il fotoreporter pluripremiato, oggi a capo del team Reuters che ha ricevuto il premio Pulitzer 2016 per aver ritratto la crisi dei migranti, ha scelto di avere a che fare con le realtà più dolorose e tragiche dei nostri tempi. Le sue fotografie danno voce ai più deboli e ai perseguitati, ci costringono a osservare e ad ascoltare la realtà dei fatti, a non rimanere indifferenti. Ecco perché Behrakis scatta le sue fotografie usando “gli occhi dell’anima”. (2003 Words) - By John Dawson

